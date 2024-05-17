Renewables, EVs key to cool the earth

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) informed us that the Indian Ocean had become warmer by 1.2 degrees Celsius from 1950 to 2020, and it is only expected to heat up more in the future to 1.7 to 3.8 degrees until 2100. The study was led by climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll, who warned, “The future increase in heat content is comparable to adding the energy equivalent of one Hiroshima atomic bomb detonation every second, all day, every day, for a decade.”