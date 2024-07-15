Republicans have some lessons to learn from the Tories

The Tories have now fragmented into warring factions, all screaming traitors. The ultra Brexiteers are insisting (much as ultra socialists used to do in the 1970s) that the only reason why Brexit has failed is that it has not been pursued hard enough.

But the group that emerges from the current disaster looking especially bad (and deserves special attention in Milwaukee) is the establishment Tories who went along with Johnson even though they knew that he had been repeatedly sacked for lying and cheating.

Normally pragmatic Tories rejected the reasonable deal with the EU that Theresa May forged and then signed up for the worse one that Johnson and the Ultras delivered.

They then supported the deeply flawed Truss for the leadership and cheered the doomed policy of sending refugees to Rwanda.

Many of these erstwhile pragmatists are now trying to get jobs in the private sector — and discovering that most businesspeople don’t regard taking Britain out of the world’s biggest trading group and undermining one prime minister after another as pluses on one’s resume.

Trump backers lack foresight

The likes of Marco Rubio and Nikki Haley may one day face the same fate. It’s true that Trump delivered some key Republican demands during his first presidency, such as conservative Supreme Court judges, lower taxes and a bonfire of regulations.

But at what cost? American conservatism — especially the Trumpian version that the party is going to embrace in Milwaukee — looks worryingly like Johnson’s concoction of four and a half years ago.

Trump is even further removed from Burkean good government and Hayekian small-state idealism than Johnson was. A tradition of good government has been replaced with the reality of a personality cult.

While Reagan and Thatcher were both disciples of coherent philosophies, Trump’s bible is his own “Art of the Deal”.

On a host of issues from the border to Gaza to Ukraine, the Republican platform is simply that the great leader will fix them. The Republican Party has become like an American equivalent of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s movement.

Just consider for a moment the compromises that each of the tribes that make up the Right Nation have made purely to serve Trump. Religious conservatives are now supporting a thrice-married man who sleeps with porn stars and worships Mammon.

Fiscal conservatives have made their peace with a man who wants to expand the national debt in much the same way that he overleveraged his own businesses. Free-trade conservatives are now in lockstep with one of the great protectionists.

Law-and-order conservatives are lined up behind a convicted felon who launched an insurgency in Washington on January 6, 2021. Haley and an army of Wall Street Republicans once declared that they could no longer support a man who refused to honor the basic democratic principle of the peaceful transfer of power.

Now they are queuing to kiss his ring. “A very large portion of my party doesn’t believe in the Constitution,” admits Mitt Romney, one of the few Republicans to keep his head during the Trump mania.

And just imagine what happens to good-government conservatism if Trump wins? At least in Johnson’s case, instability was merely a byproduct of incompetence.

In Trump’s case, creative chaos is the CEO’s trademark management style: instinctive decision-making that sometimes pays off but, at its worst, drifts into lawlessness.

Trumpism also suffers from the same ideological problem as Brexit: promising incompatible things to different people. The MAGA world includes businesspeople who want lower taxes and lighter regulations and working-class people who want cheaper goods and job protection.

Sometimes, these two ends coincide: The early years of Trump’s presidency saw an improvement in living standards and a stock market boom. But in the long term, they pull in different directions. Trump’s tariffs will inevitably raise the cost of basic goods. And a Trumpian stimulus added to America’s already huge deficit will lead to inflation and market instability.

The contradiction between the two main ideas of foreign policy is even deeper. The first notion is a classic Republican one: America is in a Cold War with an indomitable foe — with China replacing the Soviet Union.

But the second idea is America First: The US should extricate itself from global alliances that let other countries free ride on American power. Eisenhower and Reagan won the previous Cold War by uniting as much of the world as possible against Moscow, at the cost of both American lives and treasure.

Clobbering your allies with tariffs and disparaging alliances like NATO will not help the US beat China. There is a reason why Beijing and Moscow would rather have Trump.

“So what?” many of those flocking to Milwaukee will say. “We will win this election and then deal with all these contradictions in four years — after Trump has followed Biden into retirement.”

That sounds like many British Tories five years ago who argued that Johnson was a short-term expedient. Indeed, if Republicans need any tips on the perils of thinking that way, they can ask Sunak on his inevitable lecture tour whether he regrets supporting Brexit and being one Johnson’s earliest backers for the top job in 2019.

But the Republican denouement could come sooner — if the Democrats change course. For despite all the emotion and adoration swirling around Milwaukee, the truth is that, just like Johnson four-and-a-half years ago, Trump will not win this election; his opponent will lose it. Trump’s main advantage, even after this traumatic weekend, is simply that he is not Sleepy Joe.

Seven in 10 Americans are double haters — they want anybody other than Trump or Biden. Trump’s fanatical MAGA base belies the fact that he is disliked or distrusted by many key constituencies the Republicans need to win this year, not least suburban women who remember not just what he did to abortion rights but also the way he separated children from their mothers at the border.

Consider, for instance, the following thought experiment. Imagine that Joe Biden resigns in the wake of the Republican Convention, and the Democrats decide to have a controlled race.

Kamala Harris might come into her own: If so, she would surely be a tougher opponent for Trump than Biden. And there are other even more promising candidates in the wings.

Gavin Newsom brings the might of the Californian machine to bear. Or perhaps Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. While she repeatedly denounces any calls for her to replace Biden, someone else with her magic formula of pragmatic reform (“fix the damn roads”) and no-nonsense style could step forward.

The lesson from Britain this month is that conservatism — especially if it looks chaotic and reckless — is vulnerable to a challenge from the center-left. A contender with that ideology would make Trump look old and crotchety.

A moderate governor with a decent record of pragmatic governing might mean that all those MAGA ideas that the Republicans are now signing up for look extreme.

And suddenly, rather than having Sleepy Joe’s record on inflation and immigration under the microscope, the focus again would be on the Republicans and their excesses and convolutions in the Trump era.

If that comes to pass — and the Democrats end up doing to the Republicans what the British Labour Party has done to the Tories — then Trump’s enablers in Milwaukee will have some difficult questions to answer when they go off to look for jobs in the private sector.

Why did you think it was reasonable to support an armed invasion of the Capitol? Why did the party of Business embrace a gospel of chaotic indebtedness?

And why, when there are so many good things about American conservatism, did you give them all up for one not particularly conservative man?

That reckoning might not happen this year. But sooner or later, the odds are that the Republican Party will eventually decide that the man they are gathering to enthrone this week was not the unifier of modern conservatism but its dismantler. And, as in Britain, it could take a long time to pick up all the pieces.