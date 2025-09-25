Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Reset ties with Africa

Reset ties with Africa

India’s successful advocacy for the AU’s permanent membership in the G20 has created a fresh opportunity to re-anchor its engagement with the organisation.
Gurjit Singh
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 20:06 IST
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaAfrica

Follow us on :

Follow Us