Resetting the lens on higher education

Yes, many of these depictions over one slice of the education sector are on point: the media does and must report on these matters. Yet, these features convey a picture of higher education only from the ends of its rainbowed spectrum. Many colours in the middle of that arc get lost. Our mainstream and social media shun the mundane but germane realities of everyday education. Like the human aspect of learning, teaching, and life in educational establishments. Or that education is life-changing, life-long and continuous. Education screams out for diversification of coverage, which we see from some online independent media. The life of any student in any Indian university, whether good, bad or mediocre, demands more expansive engagement in our media than it currently does.