Restoring Roe isn’t enough; women deserve more

The obstacles under Roe were substantial. Sometimes impossible to overcome. Things quickly worsened post-Roe as more than a dozen states moved quickly to make abortion illegal. More followed. Women now must travel even greater distances for reproductive health care. Antiabortion activists now boldly talk of banning birth control. Some states where abortion is illegal — even medication abortion— want to prosecute those who help women travel elsewhere for the procedure. Women are being charged with crimes for having miscarriages. IVF, which allows thousands of Americans to grow their families each year, is under attack after the Tennessee Supreme Court declared frozen embryos are children.

Minnesota has become one of the rare places in the Midwest where women can obtain abortion services while its neighbors move to tighten restrictions. In 2023, the state enacted a law affirming abortion and full reproductive care as a fundamental right. It specifically prohibits local governments from throwing up roadblocks, and has separate protections for out-of-state travelers seeking such care.

The laws have made the state a magnet for those desperate for help.

Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said her St. Paul, Minnesota clinic has seen a 25% increase in patients seeking abortion services since Roe was overturned.

“We’ve seen nearly a 100 per cent increase in patients coming here from outside of our state,” said Traxler, who calls herself who calls herself “a proud abortion provider.” The patients aren’t just from neighboring states, but as far away as Texas, Wyoming, Florida, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The new abortion landscape, she said, is difficult, dangerous and “it is putting my patients and health care providers at severe risk.”

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris paid a historic visit to Traxler’s facility. It’s believed to be the first time a sitting president or vice president has visited an abortion clinic. That symbolism alone is a powerful indicator of this administration’s commitment to elevating the right to reproductive care.

But even Harris, as easily as she speaks the language of body autonomy in a way that still evades President Biden, was unwilling to get out ahead of him. Asked at the event what should take Roe’s place, Harris’ response was measured: “What we want is to put back in place the protections that the Supreme Court took away.”

Roe was a titanic breakthrough for women’s rights when it occurred in 1973. But it’s time to recognize that it was always imperfect, with its interpretation that the right to choose had to be balanced against what it termed was the state’s interest in the “potentiality of human life.”

Somehow, in the years that followed, that “potential human life” managed to overtake and sweep away the rights of women themselves, to the point where some elected leaders dare to say publicly that a woman’s body is “no longer her own” once she is pregnant.

Biden and Harris’ efforts are appreciated. But women and their allies should aim higher than just restoring Roe. It’s time to fight for full reproductive care as a basic human right, for there is no real freedom without the freedom to control one’s own body.