Reuse treated wastewater

We have to understand the geographical location of Bengaluru, which is a challenge in efficient water management. Bengaluru is situated at a height of 920 m above sea level in a valley between the Western and Eastern Ghats, down south of India, and relies on freshwater transported from four major reservoirs like Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), Kabini, Harangi, and Hemavathi, covering over 100 km. Although the supply from these reservoirs is an assured source, the supply to an elevated location is highly resource and energy intensive, which adds to the operational, maintenance, and financial woes of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB).