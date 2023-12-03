Revitalising ‘Make in India’: Get cities on track, and build new ones

This attempt to attract chip production is also critiqued and termed unaffordable. It is forgotten that given their importance to the economy, semiconductors have become a key strategic industry for many countries, with governments and companies alike investing heavily in R&D. The PLI budgets may look impressive to Indian eyes but pale into insignificance against the subsidies offered elsewhere. The semiconductor supply chain is a complex network of companies, organisations and individuals involved in designing, testing, manufacturing in specialised foundries, packaging, and distribution of semiconductors. Indian presence in design and development already exists in a significant way. A number of the GCCs powering our services exports are involved in it. Attempts to attract other chip-making activities are thus not to be ridiculed.