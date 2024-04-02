Reviving Katchatheevu is BJP’s desperate attempt to be heard in Tamil Nadu

Katchatheevu, a tiny island in the Palk Straits between India and Sri Lanka, hardly 300 acres in extent is suddenly being sought to be made an election issue in Tamil Nadu. The islet was ceded by the Indian government to Sri Lanka in 1974 when the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) was drawn between the two countries. The median line was made to take a turn to accommodate Katchatheevu on the Sri Lankan side of the IMBL. Since then, the matter has been a political issue in Tamil Nadu.

India-Sri Lanka ties, which were generally good in the Seventies, took a turn for the worse with the emergence of the movement for a Tamil Eelam (Tamil state) in Sri Lanka. With New Delhi initially supporting the cause of the rebels, Colombo moved to protect its waters. This led to fishermen from India being shot and killed as the Sri Lankan Navy was not able to distinguish between them and the cadre of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).