Right approach  to life

Many institutions that claim to be able to help eliminate stress have been established. Anyone who, in their endeavour to de-stress people, asks them to stop their thinking process is only bringing on them a kind of temporary anaesthesia. This is, however, not a real solution to this problem. The real solution lies in adopting the right attitude towards stress—that of managing stress instead of trying to eliminate or react negatively to it. The Bhagavad Gita encourages us to live life with purity, strength, discipline, honesty, kindness, and integrity. Human beings have to elevate themselves through intellectual and spiritual development. The Holy Quran says, “To each of you, we have ordained a code of law and a way of life.” The Bible has many verses that may be relevant to the right path.