A Presidential Candidate

I recently saw politician Mayawati of the BSP declaring that she hasn't been invited to be the next President of India and that, in any case, she is not interested in such a proposal. I can see her point as I'm in the same position. I haven't been made an offer and, I may not accept it if it did come.

I expect I shall enjoy being the Rashtrapathi. The Rashtrapathi Bhavan looks comfortable. I know from previous visits there when I met friends on the President’s staff that life there is more than comfortable. I love the multi-cuisine food in the Bhavan kitchen. I love ceremonial and uniforms of which there is plenty. I have always wanted to have senior officers salute me. The Military Secretary and even my ADC would be my seniors in rank and my old dream would come true. Of course, I have to be careful not to instinctively start “sirring” them to avoid embarrassment.

It is the work part of the President that worries me. I have to sign my agreement on decisions taken by others and at the beginning of every budget session, I have to read the policy of "my" government decides in which I have no part to play. The Opposition parties are obliged to attack me. This would really hurt my feelings as I was never responsible for its content!

Opposition parties would wish to meet me to complain about the injustices in my government. I know I can do little about it but I have to be patient and listen. The complainants would then be able to go out and tell the press that they got a positive response from the Rashtrapathi.

I shall be invited to inaugurate, celebrate and visit, suitably escorted, roads and venues sanitised and the public halted in their tracks! I shall fulfil my quota of one or two State visits to foreign countries, host a few foreign dignitaries at home, and witness one Naval Fleet Review. I may even visit a few Indian states.

I have not been invited to be the President of the USA. If I am, I shall think twice. The Republicans and Democrats have to sink their differences and amend the Constitution to condone my foreign origin. Even if that happens I would have difficulty occupying the lofty moral pedestal that the US President, rightly or wrongly, is expected to do. I have a problem with heights. It is called vertigo by simple folk but Shashi Tharoor may choose to call it acrophobia!

If Russia beckons I would certainly look closely as it is less difficult to manage. The President is able to do things his way and there are established traditional practices of dealing with the Opposition. The Russian Opposition is easily convinced by the President and doesn't cause any trouble. I haven't been invited yet by Russia which is busy right now dealing with Putin and Zelensky!

I am still in India where I have not yet been offered the topmost job. I shall keep watching Mayawati.