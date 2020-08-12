Doordarshan back in our lives

Back in the ‘80s, two serials on Doordarshan completely changed the way we looked at entertainment. The serial, Ramayana, followed by Mahabharata, became an integral part of our socio-cultural life. The visual retellings of these two epics on television for the first time created unprecedented interest in the stories as never before. When Ramayana went on air, people cutting across age groups virtually glommed onto the episodes every Sunday as streets became empty.

In no time, the serial surged in popularity. Actors like Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama and Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita, became instant household names. The divine aura of these actors seeped into real lives so seamlessly that people started deifying them. After Ramayana, another epic, Mahabharata, began to be aired on DD, which equally garnered enormous viewership from the word go.

Cut to 2020. Both these epics are back on Doordarshan, being aired in a time when our country goes into lockdown mode. No wonder those of us who grew up watching these epics on Doordarshan is feeling nostalgic watching them again. Now that people, including youngsters, are watching the performances of the actors of both these serials, they have become social media celebrities. The kind of publicity and coverage they are getting today was something unthinkable during those pre-internet days. These actors can now be seen waxing lyrical about the ‘80s and sharing their experiences on the sets.

Another popular serial which has made a comeback after a gap of 30 years is Buniyaad, a gripping story revolving around Partition. The serial has lost none of its verve and relevance even today. The acting, setting and music are simply brilliant.

Children and teenagers are also having a whale of a time watching old popular serials like Shaktimaan, our desi Superman, and the ever-popular, The Jungle Book. These two serials are holding even today’s otherwise internet savvy and gadget-obsessed generation spellbound. No wonder, they make sure they don’t miss any of these episodes.

And who can forget the detective serial, titled Byomkesh Bakshi that stood out from the cluster of other serials? This popular serial is also being re-telecast on DD these days. In each episode, Rajit Kapur, as a soft-spoken and dhoti-clad detective, known for his ingenious reasoning, unravels the mystery surrounding somebody’s death or disappearance. The serial’s popularity remains undiminished even after twenty-five years.

With parents working from home, the old tradition of families watching television serials together at home, has also staged a comeback. Thanks for these small mercies in the time of the coronavirus.