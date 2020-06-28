I have been very lucky as I have been able to see two of my great-grandparents and learn from them. My great-grandfather passed away in 2011 when he was 103 years old. My great-grandmother who was 91 years then, would always wonder how many more years she would be able to live.

Whenever we would visit her, my grandfather pushed me to spend some time with her. Sometimes willing while sometimes annoyed, I indeed spent a lot of time with her. Fondly called Valyammachi, she would tell me stories of her school days, her British principal who loved her, the time she wrote an exam when she was pregnant with my grand-aunt and many more. These stories often inspired me and I would wonder about what a crybaby I was while my great-grandmother lived a stress-free life even in the face of innumerable dangers and apprehensions.

I still vividly remember the day that my younger brother Jewel and I carried her up the stairs to ring a bell just because we couldn't reach it. To this day, I feel amused and ashamed when my brother and I fooled her. Jewel who is skilled at mimicking the barks of a dog, mimicked them one day. My poor Valyammachi thought there was actually a dog outside and asked me to stay away from the gate.

Every year she used to gift us some pocket money from the pension she used to get so that we could buy clothes for ourselves. She was also an English teacher, and helped enhance my writing skills. Every year when we said goodbye at the end of our vacations, she would ask me in a sad voice, "Will I be able to see you next year Jesse? " Last year I replied "Valyammachi, come on, you say this every year. Next year also I will come and meet you!"

Unfortunately due to the pandemic, we couldn't go to see her this time. Last time in May, when my grandfather video-called us I was shocked to see that Valyammachi was bedridden. On June 18th my uncle called to inform us of the sad demise of my 98-year old Valyammachi. While watching the live-streaming of her funeral, memories rushed in and silent tears trickled down my cheeks. Sad that was gone before turning a centenarian and happy that she had been such an amazing motivator and mentor to me, I hope that Valyammachi is in a happy place.