Quotes for a Rainbow Nation

Rainbow Nation is a term coined by Nobel laureate, Archbishop, the late Desmond Tutu to describe post-apartheid South Africa. The term was intended to summarise the unity of multi-culturalism and the coming together of people of many different nations.

Desmond Tutu was an eloquent and outspoken warrior who was committed to seeing South Africans leave behind the divisive mindset of Black vs White and embracing pluralism.

In that sense, India, too, is a Rainbow Nation. In India, there are followers of at least nine religions. Twenty-two languages are officially recognised though there are several more variations of each that are actively spoken in pockets.

The beauty of our country is that despite so much diversity, all of us are united under the umbrella of one nation. While most citizens are peace-loving and follow the principle of ‘live and let live’, the shrill voices of a few bigoted, anti-national elements are souring the peace of the country. Ignoring them is a dangerous idea, as they repeatedly take the focus of the country away from progress.

Hundreds of Tutu quotes are available over the internet. I have picked a few that seem like the South African icon was directly addressing us Indians, in this critical juncture.

Our maturity will be judged by how well we are able to agree to disagree.

Differences are not intended to separate, to alienate. We are different precisely in order to realise our need of one another.

If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.

If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.

There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.

My father always used to say, Don’t raise your voice. Improve your argument.

I can’t control what happens to me, but I can control how I respond to it.

Religion is like a knife: you can either use it to cut bread or stick in someone’s back.

When we see others as the enemy, we risk becoming what we hate.

True peace must be anchored in justice and an unwavering commitment to universal rights for all humans, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, national origin or any other identity attribute.

How could you have a soccer team if all were goalkeepers? How would it be an orchestra if all were French horns?

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The sad reality is that great souls like Desmond Tutu are universally venerated, but seldom listened to. Can we hope 2022 will be different?