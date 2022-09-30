Tales bumper stickers tell

When stuck in traffic jams anywhere, I while away the time reading the bumper stickers that some vehicles sport. It seems to be a fad of sorts with the younger generation and I must admit, sometimes helps relieve the monotony of crawling along in a sea of vehicles, bumper to bumper, amidst a cacophony of honking.
The creation of imaginative minds, bumper stickers are basically meant to amuse one. And they don’t fail. Living in Munnar, Kerala’s most popular hill-resort, I get to see quite a varied range of stickers as my car inches along in frequent traffic snarls. I make a mental note of the ones that strike me as being odd, funny or simply crazy. Inanities these may be, but they reflect the vivacity of youth.
I find that speeding, which is so dear to the young, is a recurring theme. Zoom like a rocket!, exhorts one. I’ve never been a tortoise, asserts another. ‘I’m raring to go!’, ‘I’m on the fast track – steer clear of me!’ come as a warning; ‘Time waits for none – I’m in a hurry!’
Sarcasm too plays out as a bumper sports ‘Slowcoach Travels’ (mischievously tacked on the rear of a crawling tourist coach). As I read ‘I’m chasing my dreams!’, I wondered aren’t we all doing that?
Here were some with sensible notes of caution: ‘Quit speeding – no one’s chasing you!’, ‘The slow are seldom the late!’, ‘If you can read this, you’re too close!’, and ‘Be a patient commuter, not a commuter patient!’
No doubt, our weakness for sounding the horn indiscriminately must have inspired these telling bumper stickers: ‘Quit honking – I’m not a goose!’, ‘I’m wearing earmuffs!’, ‘Never heard of deadly decibels?’ and ‘No honking auditions – I’m not listening!’
Some bumper stickers provide comic relief in the middle of an exasperating traffic jam and might have averted a few incidents of road rage: ‘My mind is clean – I change it often!’, ‘Can’t afford fuel – running on adrenaline!’, ‘I’m more airworthy than roadworthy!’ And yet others engage with you: ‘Howdy! You’re looking dowdy!, ‘Trying to steal my thunder?’
I also recall a vintage Studebaker with this message: ‘I’m out of fashion – but I can cash in on my age!’
Bumper stickers may be nonsensical and absurd, but I believe they reflect the carefree sentiments of the young and young-at-heart; their whims, fancies and exuberance. So as I crawl along in traffic jams, there’s little else to do but chuckle over the ebullience of our youngsters, aptly encapsulated in these quips.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube