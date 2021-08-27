The nagging musician

It was an unwelcome guest to our house. I never extended my hand to it to invite it into our house. In fact, I hated its presence in our house. Though I kept the doors of our house shut to prevent its entry, through some tiny, invisible outlets of the house, it somehow managed to step stealthily into the house. The moment it entered, it kept moving about freely in all rooms and ultimately, it prefered to stay in our bedroom which appeared to be its favourite place. When I lay on my bed for a siesta, it came straight to the bed, sprinting all along the way.

Orbiting around me so fast, it halted in the air hanging about my ears so deftly and embarked on its singing spree, maybe, thinking of itself as one of the greatest musicians the world had ever produced. Coming closer to my ears, it kept singing so raucously and horribly, sometimes, it almost got into my ears, singing ceaselessly as if it was demanding the attention of my ears to its music.

Disgusted and irritated awfully at its horrible, monotonous singing, while still in sleep, I flailed my hand at it to drive it away from my ears. But dexterously, it moved away from my flailing hand and in no time, it rushed back to my ears, singing more incessantly with a vengeance. However, my hand kept flailing at it vigorously. Maybe, angered at my indifference to its singing spree, it began pinching my ears, shoulders, hands and legs fiercely. Disturbed out of sleep and half-awake, I tossed over my bed impatiently with one hand of mine rubbing the pinched parts of my body and another hand chasing and flailing wildly at this singing and pinching monster. Quite surprisingly, all of a sudden, the singing and pinching came to a halt.

Wondered at the disappearance of its notorious music, I woke up from my bed and looked around for the raucous musician and nagging pincher. My searching eyes spotted on my bed, a fat mosquito lying crushed. I pitied this unwelcome musician who, while singing nonstop into my reluctant ears and pinching my body vengefully for my ears’ attention to its dreadful music, had unfortunately invited doom on its life.