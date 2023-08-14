Rupee must catch up with Yuan before replacing $

This situation presents a stark contrast to India’s aspirations to replace the dollar with the Indian rupee in international trade. It is a fact that it would take years for the rupee to replace the dollar, or, to be fair, to catch up with the dollar’s prominence. Understanding and acknowledging our current trade relations and the associated challenges would help us grasp reality. While we celebrated the initiative to engage in trade with 18 countries using the Indian rupee, it is crucial to recognise that more than 100 countries are already engaging in trade transactions with China using the Chinese yuan. This widespread adoption of the yuan in international trade transactions provides added convenience to Russia, as it allows them to engage in trade with a larger number of countries seamlessly.