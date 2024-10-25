Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Saving daylight in clocking confusion

Saving daylight in clocking confusion

In simple terms, the clock is moved forward by an hour in March and set back by an hour in October/November, around 2 am on a Sunday—and it is a different Sunday in different countries.

Follow Us :

N Raghupathy
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 21:26 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us