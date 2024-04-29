Say goodbye to potatoes being as cheap as chips

It doesn’t take a horticulturalist to understand that waterlogged fields aren’t conducive to a productive harvest or plentiful seed-planting.

Potatoes are at the forefront of sogflation. With just one planting and one harvest per year, the conditions have to be just right. But last autumn, poor weather conditions forced harvesting to stop in Europe after just three weeks, as sodden soil meant farmers couldn’t get crops out of the ground. North-Western Europe Potato Growers, a market exchange platform for the potato supply chain, estimates that 650,000 metric tons didn’t make it to market — with many spuds succumbing to rot in anaerobic conditions — and has warned about a 20% decrease in seed availability for 2024.

What farmers were able to retrieve was compromised in quality, meaning they couldn’t be stored as long. Sellers rushed to move that limited stock, and prices are now rising as packers and processors are competing over it. Potato shortages for the continent look like a real risk, a problem for one of our staple foods. Europeans eat among the highest quantity of potatoes per capita of any region in the world — about 90 kilograms on average a year. Meanwhile, planting of the new crop may be delayed thanks to waterlogged soil and rain, suggesting that sogflation will bite all year.

English white potato prices are up 81% year-over-year, an all-time high according to Mintec Ltd. Market players expect further price increases before the new crop arrives in 2024. In Europe, the Netherlands and Belgium — two key regions that grow processing potatoes for fries — were the worst affected, with Dutch processing potato prices at their highest level recorded for April at €370 ($397) per metric ton.