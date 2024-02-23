SC has upheld voter’s rights

By this verdict, the SC has exposed the Orwellian double-speak and fake narrative put out that Electoral Bonds were meant to clean up black money from the electoral arena and that it had introduced a system of honest and transparent funding to all political parties. Lest we forget, the Prime Minister had started his claimed war on black money with ‘demonetisation’ in November 2016. While the Prime Minister then kept shifting the goalposts, it was widely speculated that one of the unstated objectives was to demonetise the cash holdings of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati just before the UP elections in early 2017. Logically, that would lend a better perspective on Electoral Bonds – while demonetisation removed the stock of political funding that was available with the Opposition, the Electoral Bonds scheme, such as it was designed, would ensure that much of the subsequent political funding would flow only to the ruling party given that while the donors and donations would be invisible to everybody else, the government would know. The same mindset is now in evidence when the I-T Department puts a freeze on the bank accounts of the Congress party. But political vengeance cannot be State policy. It threatens democracy.