Viral rumours more dangerous than virus

The social media and some regional news channels may have us believe that the very existence of humanity is under threat with the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, but nothing can be farther from the truth, though the situation calls for caution. The virus has spread rapidly across the world, affecting nearly one lakh people in 66 countries now. But the World Health Organisation has confirmed that the global mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%, far less than say that for, say, cardiovascular diseases. In China, about 36,000 coronavirus patients have already been discharged from hospitals, and official data shows that so far only 2.3% of those affected have died. While the threat cannot be dismissed casually, experts insist that contracting the virus is not a “death sentence”, though the pallbearers of doom may claim otherwise.

The flood of information available on the internet and social media, and those viral WhatsApp forwards, make it difficult to separate fact from fiction, while myths surrounding the virus range from stupid to bizarre. One message ludicrously puts the blame on the consumption of Corona beer, the Hindu Mahasabha has apparently decided to organise a ‘gaumutra party’ in Delhi claiming that drinking cow’s urine will immediately kill coronavirus. Many such ‘natural cures’ like eating ginger and garlic or sipping lime juice with warm water, which are in circulation, are falsely credited to scientists or even non-existent experts to make them seem authentic. While naturopathy may have its own benefits, at this point of time, it lacks scientific validation as a cure for coronavirus and it would thus be best to consult a qualified medical practitioner. The breakout of the virus has also inspired several racist and insensitive jokes. While one forward says, “Everything made in China has an early expiry date,” another adds, “Never knew my death would be manufactured in China.” Such jokes that mock at the suffering of others are most uncharitable and a reflection on the lack of sensitivity of the people sharing them.

Rumour-mongering has emerged as a bigger threat than the virus itself. Unfortunately, even the so-called educated class derives some vicarious pleasure out of forwarding unsubstantiated messages that not only lead to a fear psychosis among the general public, but also mislead patients about possible cures, which are usually unverified. Since self-restraint is not one of the virtues of the smartphone-toting masses, remember to be sceptical about every bit of information you get, and make that scepticism a habit. In times like these, there is no greater danger than misinformation.