World must act against Myanmar junta

The international community must take strong action against the Myanmar junta’s execution of four democracy activists, including long-time activist and critic of the junta, Ko Jimmy, and lawmaker in the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) government, Phyo Zeya Thaw. According to UNHRC officials, the four were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal. They were denied the right of appeal and legal counsel, in violation of international human rights law. Since the military coup in February last year, at least 114 people are said to have been sentenced to death and the four executed were just the first among them to meet that fate. More executions can be expected in the coming weeks and months. Since the coup, the junta has unleashed unspeakable violence on those protesting its power grab. From horrific torture of detained protesters to extra-judicial killings and random bombing of entire villages, the junta has not hesitated to deploy extreme violence to punish its critics. Myanmar’s Generals had not executed prisoners in the last 50 years, even during the former highly repressive military regime between 1962 and 2010. That they have done it now clearly shows that the executions were meant to terrorise others and deter them from resisting junta rule. It carries a chilling message – protest, and you will hang.

With the executions, Myanmar’s Generals have also sent out a message to their critics abroad: they don’t care about world opinion and will do as they please. Western governments have imposed sanctions on the Generals. However, Myanmar’s neighbours and Asian powers continue to do business with the junta. This has given the Generals leeway. Whatever little pressure western countries could apply on Myanmar has reduced considerably in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and Europe are preoccupied with that crisis and have shifted their attention away from Myanmar.

Following the executions, the UN, the US and human rights bodies have condemned Myanmar’s junta. This will not have an impact on the latter. The Generals are aware that western attention is fickle and fleeting. They also know they can exploit regional and global geopolitical rivalries to their benefit. UN officials have been saying that the military is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity daily. However, given the shocking human rights records of most governments, few are interested in shining a torch on the junta’s atrocities as such efforts could culminate in their own misdeeds being exposed. In the process, the world has turned its back on the people of Myanmar. It has abdicated its responsibility to them.