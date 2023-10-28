Sex and the Court

India has always been very tolerant of sexual “discrepancies.” In fact, they are not considered offences in the first place. Our poets and painters freely sketched them to put Michaelangelo to shame. Our scriptures celebrate them. Arjuna, as Brihannala in the Mahabharata, was no accidental lover; his sharing his first wife, Draupadi, with his four brothers was considered an act of magnanimity; the Pandavas having a temporary relationship with other wives in the forest or even gods dallying with demons was an everyday affair causing no distress or surprise. When Mandodhari sees her slain husband on the battlefield of Ayodhya, she weeps and cries that if he had had a normal sexual life, he would not have abducted Sita. Where in the world would you find such a frank assessment of celibacy? When did we lose that casual approach to a very natural thing called sex? In our own times, we have heard Gandhi describe his experiments with sex, frankly.