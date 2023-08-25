Sharad Pawar and Nitin Gadkari are two sides of the same problem for BJP

As is his wont, Gadkari made the comments in a lighter vein, but the message was unmistakable. To grow its footprint feverishly under their watch, the Modi-Shah duo has brought in people into the BJP from other parties in droves much against the interests and wishes of the ordinary BJP worker toiling hard for decades.

Last week, there were reports, claiming that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be shifted to New Delhi by making him the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, a seat Gadkari has been representing for two terms now.

While it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of political rumours, it reinforces the view that there is an increasing gap between Modi-Shah and Gadkari. Sometime back, there were reports that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was not happy with Gadkari. The RSS, which once gave the impression that Gadkari is the leader closest to it, did not formally confirm or deny it. This silence raises a different set of questions about the RSS’ current position on such developments in the BJP.

In 2012, allegedly bowing to the wishes of the RSS, the BJP amended its constitution enabling the party president, state and district unit chiefs to get a second term, paving the way for Gadkari to seek another term for the top post. In 2009, when the BJP lost the general elections for a second time, the RSS backed Gadkari, who improved the party’s prospects, and style of functioning.

Over a year back, the ‘RSS is not happy with Gadkari’ theory was floated soon after the Union minister was removed along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan from the powerful BJP Central Parliamentary Board in what was said to be an exercise in line with social engineering. Gadkari has been losing key portfolios since 2004. He has so far been relieved of shipping and MSME ministries to give the signal that no one is indispensable under Modi.

The BJP speaks in different ways about the importance (or otherwise) of a leader. Last year, the Maharashtra BJP had given a full-page advertisement that had also appeared in the Delhi edition of a Marathi newspaper. It had photos or sketches of the who’s who of Maharashtra BJP. Strangely, it did not include Gadkari. So, there is a method to the madness.

Soon after the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, Gadkari was the tallest leader of the party in the state. Everyone thought that he would be the natural choice for chief ministership. What happened was that young Fadnavis, who did not have any ministerial experience, was given the post. The message was clear: Gadkari, who was the opposition leader in the legislative council in the first half of the noughties, could never have been a yes man and, therefore, was not found suitable.

At that time, Eknath Khadse was another prominent BJP leader in the state, senior to Fadnavis. He too was overlooked. Khadse was later humiliated by Fadnavis, prompting him to leave the party, and join the NCP.

Since not getting chief ministership, Gadkari’s refrain has been that he was not interested in Maharashtra, and he would work at the Centre. But still, Gadkari is said to be consistently losing weight in the Delhi scheme of things.

The tabling of CAG reports in the just concluded Parliament session is seen by many as an attempt by Modi to defame and frame Gadkari through their findings.

With the spotlight turning on Gadkari and Pawar in the months ahead, politics is set to be more exciting. The zing is back ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

(Sunil Gatade and Venkatesh Kesari are senior journalists.)

