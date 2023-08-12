Sharanagati, a Sanskrit term, encapsulates surrendering the ego and control to a higher power. Rooted in trust and devotion, it embodies releasing attachment to outcomes and embracing a cosmic design. It is a transformative philosophy that allows individuals, including entrepreneurs, to navigate life's complexities with grace, fostering adaptability, innovation, and a deeper connection to their journey's unfolding.

Entrepreneurship, with its relentless pursuit of innovation and growth, often demands a unique blend of strategic vision and a willingness to surrender to the unpredictable currents of business. This concept is illuminated wonderfully in the Bhagavad Gita.

Let’s look at the deep connection between Sharanagati and the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, and illuminate how this philosophy can guide entrepreneurs on their path to success.

In a bustling port city, a successful merchant set sail on his trade vessel. Battling a tumultuous storm, the merchant surrendered his fears and anxieties to a higher power, seeking refuge. Miraculously, the storm subsided, guiding the ship to safety. This story echoes Lord Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Gita. Krishna emphasises the importance of detached action and surrendering the outcomes to the divine. Entrepreneurs, much like the sailing merchant, can navigate the storms in their business by focusing on their duties while surrendering the results to a higher purpose.

‘You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work.’

Entrepreneurs often craft meticulous strategies, but the dynamic business landscape requires flexibility. The Gita's teachings on surrendering control resonates here. Like a river surrendering to the twists of its course, entrepreneurs who embrace adaptability and navigate challenges with grace. By blending strategic planning with surrender, they chart a course that leads to unforeseen opportunities, and innovative solutions.

‘Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is.’

The Bhakti movement, rooted in devotion and surrender, found expression in poetry, music, and art. Entrepreneurs who infuse their ventures with love and purpose follow a similar path of surrender. The Gita's message of dedicating actions to a higher purpose resonates here. By surrendering the pursuit of material gains and embracing a mission-driven approach, entrepreneurs create businesses that radiate a positive impact.

‘Perform every action with your heart fixed on the Supreme Lord. Surrender all actions to me.’

Exploring Steve Jobs’ entrepreneurial path unveils intriguing parallels with the Gita's concept of Sharanagati. Jobs’ intuition-driven creativity mirrored the Gita's detached action, leading to groundbreaking innovations. His journey, akin to Arjuna's on the battlefield, embraced setbacks as lessons, exemplifying the Gita's resilience through surrender. Jobs’ pursuit of design aesthetics and user experience echoed the Gita's devotion in action, culminating in iconic products that resonate. Just as Krishna guided Arjuna, Jobs’ surrender to a higher ideal catalysed innovation, resilience, and lasting impact.

The interplay between surrender and entrepreneurship, evident in Jobs’ legacy, underscores how aligning actions with a higher purpose can spark transformative innovation in the business world. He noted, "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward." Jobs’ sentiment aligns with Krishna's teachings on understanding life's interconnected dots. Surrendering to the journey allows entrepreneurs to perceive the pattern that unfolds, guiding their future decisions.

Sharanagati, as elucidated in the Gita, offers entrepreneurs a powerful framework for navigating the challenges and uncertainties of entrepreneurship. By aligning actions with a higher purpose, entrepreneurs can embrace strategic flexibility, and infuse their ventures with love and devotion. Just as the sailing merchant found refuge in surrender, entrepreneurs who blend strategy with surrender discover a profound source of strength, innovation, and purpose on their entrepreneurial voyage.

As Krishna guided Arjuna, the Gita serves as a timeless mentor, inspiring entrepreneurs to navigate their journey with faith, and a heart open to the wisdom of surrender. So how do you intend to surrender to the divine will today?

(Madan Padaki, Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.