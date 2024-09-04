Shutting off Elon Musk won’t help Brazil’s democracy

Sadly, this disproportionate penalty is bad for everyone: It doesn’t prevent the propagation of hate speech, which is theoretically the judge’s goal, because X is just one of many platforms operating in Latin America’s largest economy; it hurts the company in one of its main markets, with more than 20 million users. And more fundamentally, by taking away a tool that Brazilians have used to inform and express themselves freely, it punishes blameless users who aren’t part of this legal imbroglio. With key municipal elections a month from now, X will not play its usual role as a means of communication and political messaging — another reason to see this shutdown as a loss to Brazil’s democracy.

Moreover, by putting Brazil in the same basket as authoritarian governments that fiercely punish any sign of speech dissent, the decision has tarnished — fairly or not — the country’s reputation. Those arguing that Brazil’s Supreme Court has been abusing its powers and improperly interfering in politics found strong new evidence with this ruling. Judge de Moraes’s threat to impose a daily fine of 50,000 reais (about $9,000) to anyone accessing X through encrypting systems while at the same time going after Starlink — Musk’s satellite internet company — smacks more of a personal vendetta than a cohesive grand strategy against damaging misinformation. The result is to diminish the credibility of Brazil’s powerful judicial bureaucracy, something that should worry its top judges.

This is just one of many recent instances when Brazil’s top court has overstepped its mandate. The country’s intensifying polarization, culminating in the assault on Brasilia early last year, saw the judges accumulate more power with each action they took. On the one hand, they defended the constitution and political system from destabilization and a possible insurrection; on the other, they also triggered controversies including the dismantling of the Lava Jato corruption investigation and the repeated censoring of political voices.

Seen in that light, the decision to remove X from Brazil’s public life is like opting to tape shut everybody’s mouths for fear that a group of insurgents may say something threatening. That’s excessive and unacceptable in a messy but vibrant democracy.

To be sure, the debate over how to weigh the right to freedom of expression against the perils and injury of hate speech remains complex. All around the world, governments and companies are trying to calibrate policies and responses and grope toward a common understanding of rights and responsibilities. Just in the last few days we have seen France arresting and charging Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, for complicity in spreading crimes through his messaging application, and Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg regretting the company’s decision to censor Covid-19 content under pressure from the US government.

How far can freedom of speech go before metastasizing into an individual or institutional menace? The answer is not uniform, and not every country has the free speech protections the US enjoys (and even those seem to be increasingly open to question); regulation of content on social media requires deep discussion and collaboration among politicians, experts and tech operators. The world should pay close attention to how Brazil handles this situation for clues on how to solve, or further complicate, one of modern governing’s most intricate policy riddles.

Unfortunately, Musk seems to be more interested in using Brazil as a prop in his freedom of expression crusade (while refusing to follow the local legislation that he duly accepts in other less democratic countries). But as my colleague Adrian Wooldridge recently argued, Musk’s absolutist perception of free speech is deeply flawed: By giving equal treatment to unverified rumors or even patent lies next to respectable news sources all in the name of freedom of speech, X harms users and democracy more broadly.

Musk’s decision to express support for the right-wing positions of groups close to former president Jair Bolsonaro is his right. Yet his gross hyperbole and political activism, including calling de Moraes a “tyrannical dictator” or “pseudo-judge,” and equating Brazil with a dictatorship, take things to a different level.