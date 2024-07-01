Social media: Connect with caution

While social media connects people globally, its impact on personal relationships is a double-edged sword. Research links adolescent depression to social media use, yet it also facilitates diverse friendships and accessible support networks. Social media can diminish self-esteem and provide a vital space for emotional support for teenagers. A 2022 Pew survey found that 54% of American teens would struggle to give up social media, with some using it almost constantly. While 80% feel more connected with friends, 71% see social media as a creative space, 38% feel overwhelmed by drama, and 29% feel pressured to post attention-grabbing content. The situation in India may not be very different. The excessive use of social media, particularly when it exceeds three hours daily, is associated with internalising problems, highlighting its potential contribution to adolescent mental health struggles. Adults are not immune to these effects. The spread of misinformation, particularly around sensitive topics like politics and religion, has led to real-world consequences such as mob violence in India. Social media’s tendency to amplify confirmation bias can result in cognitive dissonance and strained relationships. According to a 2022 Pew survey, 17% of US adults have unfollowed

or blocked someone on social media due to religious or political content.