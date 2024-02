Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans as he presented a Rs 1.89 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 financial year.

Khattar said that "as much farmers are dear to you, they are to us also."

"I am the son of a farmer, I know the pain of farmers. When I have announced a scheme in favour of farmers, either you are not able to digest it or not liking it," he said.



