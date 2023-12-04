Step away from bullies, body shamers

A study has shown that Suicide due to body shaming is the fourth leading cause of death in 15-19-year-olds. Continuous body shaming can have negative emotional effects, like anxiety, lowered self-esteem, depression, and the development of eating disorders. Hence it is important to inculcate body positive thoughts right from young age. A temple elephant was on its way to the temple to offer the daily rituals to the deity - one pig came in front, fully covered in filth and grime, on seeing which the elephant moved aside and the pig thought ‘ah see my power, even the elephant is stepping aside to make way for me’ -