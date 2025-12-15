<p>Most of us become victims of our own desires. We act according to the impulses of the mind rather than the decisions of the intellect, which often proves detrimental, even fatal. Many believe they think, decide, and act independently, but fail to recognise that the intellect is frequently reasoning under the influence of the mind, coloured by the strength of desires. Consequently, the intellect does not see what it ought to see; it sees only what it wants to see.</p>.<p>Not questioning the very basis of our actions, assuming our actions are correct, and merely trying to figure out how to execute them, is the intellect functioning under the spell of the mind. When we follow our desires, we become agitated because we are not doing what we ought to do; when we resist them, we become frustrated because a powerful desire remains unfulfilled. Thus, life swings between agitation and frustration.</p>.<p>Therefore, we cannot rely on the mind’s impulses, nor can we fully trust the intellect, as it may be charmed or held hostage by the mind. But we would never know when this occurs. Then on what basis should we decide our course of action?</p>.<p>Krishna advises in the Bhagavad Gita: Tasmāt shāstraṁ pramāṇaṁ te kāryākārya-vyavasthitau — “Therefore, the scripture be your authority in determining what ought to be done and what ought not to be done.” Shastram is the body of literature that protects us through its teachings and instructions. When we lack confidence in our intellect, we must follow the scriptures as though they are correct and we are wrong — whether we like it or not, understand it or not, find it practical or not. Scriptures have no hidden motives; they are objective. Their objectivity protects us until we become internally objective. Objectivity is the ability to function beyond the influence of desires and to process the primary motives of life through questioning, analysing, and understanding. It is the hallmark of a strong intellect. As we grow, we must gradually move from following commandments to systematic study, independent reflection, and assimilation of scriptural truths. This increases clarity and strengthens the intellect.</p>.<p>Thus, scriptures protect us when we are immature and strengthen us through their teachings. Therefore, follow and study the scriptures.</p>