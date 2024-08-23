Tackling urban flooding

The water collected in the tunnel can be pumped back to the ground level at a later time and used for purposes other than drinking, such as construction, gardening, and street cleaning. In effect, the strategy not only avoids flooding but is effective in rainwater harvesting. The technique is yet to be used in India to contain urban flooding. We should adopt the practice before we incur further economic loss by way of loss of property, fall in production, and lack of a healthy environment for living.