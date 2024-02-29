Taxation without representation

The Karnataka government has announced a slew of measures concerning taxing properties in Bengaluru either in the form of bills passed in the legislature or through notifications, all of which appear to be half-baked and taken without proper application of mind.

The BBMP dropped a bombshell when it issued a draft notification without any public consultation making guidance value the basis of calculating property tax. This supersedes the present system of classifying properties under zonal classification of areas under the BBMP.

The tax will now be calculated on the basis of two components -- the guidance value of the property and the built-up area. Starting April 1, several properties will see a jump in annual tax, though the hike will be capped at 20% from what owners paid the previous year.