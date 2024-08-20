Thailand’s democracy is on shaky ground

By Karishma Vaswani

Thailand is facing yet another Groundhog Day. A prime minister was chosen by an elected parliament, only to be removed by a military coup or, as we saw last week, the Constitutional Court. It’s damaging for the country’s international reputation and hurts the prospects of a financial recovery for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

This game of musical chairs is a stark reminder to Thais that their votes don’t count, and that the kingdom’s politics are still controlled by vested interests who want to keep the status quo in place.

The first blow came when the court ordered the dissolution of the largest and most popular opposition group, the Move Forward Party, and banned its charismatic prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from political activities or running for public office for 10 years. The offense? Championing reforms to the lèse-majesté law that makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king or close family members.