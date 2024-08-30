The beauty of life is in its transience

We need to accept that sorrow and joy will meet us every day; sometimes in the same very moment and we must try not to get blinded by the tears of sorrow or the euphoria of joy. Both are tempered by the fact that nothing is permanent and nothing will last for long. The duo joy and sorrow are merely guests; and one comes as the other leaves. Sorrow shakes the yellow, brown and red leaves from the sprig of your heart, to allow supple green leaves of joy to take their place.