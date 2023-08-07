The brand stories of our lives

And the stories told here are even true stories or somewhat true stories or a “fictionalisation” inspired by “real people and real events,” per BlackBerry, (also, in this case, actually Canadian) or as The Beanie Bubble concedes in its onscreen disclaimer, “There are parts of the truth you just can’t make up. The rest, we did.” In the case of Flamin’ Hot, whose inspiring tale was punctured by an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, the story is barely true at all. But that didn’t get in the way of the filmmakers, whose lead character, Richard Montañez, a former drug dealer, makes his way from janitor to marketing executive at PepsiCo. Well, what could be more American than throwing in a little myth alongside the facts? “In this world, there’s no such thing as just a janitor,” Montañez tells us in one of the voice-overs that tend to hum through these movies. “We all write our own stories. We create our own destinies.”