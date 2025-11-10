<p>International cinema has seldom witnessed an actor quite like Richard Burton. He was neither as unpredictable and versatile as Marlon Brando nor as debonair and stylised as Cary Grant. </p><p>Richard Burton attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London, but never allowed theatricals to dominate his screen performances. No wonder Sophia Loren, Ava Gardner and Elizabeth Taylor—his legendary co-stars—always enjoyed working with him.</p><p>I still remember, as a schoolboy in 1975, our English teacher, Joseph Kodaikanal, making us listen to Burton’s recording of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s <em>The Rime of the Ancient Mariner</em>. His diction as he recited, “<em>Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink</em>,” gave me and my classmates goose pimples. I became a Burton fan after hearing that British Council recording and later watching <em>Where Eagles Dare</em>.</p>.When the flute played again.<p>My fondness for Burton matched my admiration for Gregory Peck, Charlton Heston and Robert Mitchum. In Burton I noticed a distinct ability to lend every character a touch of class. Blessed with a commanding screen presence, he overcame his relative lack of height through superb, method-oriented performances.</p><p>In the mid-1980s, after watching De Sica’s masterpiece The <em>Voyage</em>, starring Burton and Sophia Loren, I was simply overwhelmed. As Cesare, the husband of Adriana, a woman with heart ailments, Burton delivered a performance steeped in emotion yet marked by exceptional control. Loren matched him in every frame with her inimitable intensity.</p><p>I could not initially digest the fact that Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor married twice and divorced each other. Later, after reading more about them, I could empathise. Yet, Burton and Taylor maintained their differences without hampering the silent regard they had for each other.</p><p>This was evident in their performances in <em>Cleopatra</em> and <em>Boom</em>. I wondered how they matched expressions, delivered dialogues with measured modulation and never went overboard. The same was true of <em>The Night of the Iguana</em>, in which Burton delivered a performance of a lifetime opposite the brilliant Ava Gardner. A simple twitch of his eyebrow could convey a hundred unspoken words.</p><p>I often compare, in my mind, Sir Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton and Peter O’Toole. I found my answer while watching <em>Beckett</em>: Burton and ’O’Toole were equally brilliant, neither attempting to overshadow the other. </p><p>The same balance was evident in Carlo Ponti’s <em>Massacre in Rome</em>. Marcello Mastroianni, playing an Italian priest, was a perfect foil to Burton’s ruthless Nazi commander. In an interview with <em>The London Times</em>, Mastroianni said his greatest on-screen challenge was to “histrionically combat Richard Burton”. </p><p>I share the view of many that in war sagas such as <em>Raid On Rommel</em>, <em>The Desert Rats</em> or <em>The Wild Geese</em>, Burton was effortless. But I was most moved by the control of his eyes and the restraint in his delivery in <em>The Assassination of Trotsky</em> and <em>1984</em>. Burton emoted without artifice and was unfailingly precise in the tightest of shots. As his centenary dawns, I join countless admirers in wondering why, despite seven nominations, Richard Burton never won an Oscar.</p>