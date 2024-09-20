The clash of the titans 

It was a drowsy, gloomy Sunday evening. As the clock struck five, my husband and I set out for a walk rather hesitantly. But once we had started, it all seemed quite typical until a couple of minutes. And then the action got triggered.

On the one hand, there was the overcast sky that was growing darker and ominous with every passing moment. On the other hand, there were intense gusts of wind rattling even the heaviest of trees. How compelling could it get when powerful forces of nature are at play — that was the mystery.