The clause of anxiety

When I was in school, I was not good at analysis. I could just about pick out the main clause, which would fetch me half a mark or may be a quarter mark. Rather than being thought idiotic, I felt it was safer to leave the question out after writing down the main clause. I felt it was too much trouble for too few marks. But that was before I decided to embark on teaching. The thought of having to teach clause analysis gave me the jitters. Fortunately, I knew a person who was an absolute whiz at analysis. But the trouble was to get her. She was as elusive as will-o'-the-wisp. She also had a finger in several pies. Hunting her down required special skills. And with a superhuman effort, I found her.