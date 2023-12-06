We were given two rusks and a cup of tea every morning, but hungry after the exercises, we yearned for one more. Years later, when I recounted this episode to my schoolmates, they were surprised; they were sure the DC’s son was always given whatever he asked for. Years later, I found my siblings were affected too. When the school’s physical instructor changed jobs and joined a turf club, becoming the ‘in-charge’ of allocating horses for riding, my sister’s horse riding hobby came to an abrupt end when he identified her as the sister of the DC’s son and began insisting that he should be allocated a 'housing site' failing which only the most aggressive and rowdy horse got allocated to her.