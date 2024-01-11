The fate of rape victims

The Hathras rape case also shocked the conscience of the nation. On September 29, 2020, a 19-year old Dalit girl died two weeks after she was gangraped by four ‘upper caste’ men who were her neighbours. She was left in the sugarcane fields in a critical condition, with a broken spine, a deep gash in her tongue leaving her unable to speak more than a few words as she lay dying. The four men belonged to the dominant Thakur community who own 50% of the land in UP, and where a large number of police officers and magistrates come from this community. They play a key role in electoral politics. The police delayed filing an FIR, and although the girl in her dying declaration named the four men who had raped her, when the police presented the diluted case before Allahabad High Court, three of the accused were able to walk free while one is serving a brief jail sentence.