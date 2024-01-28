The introverts have taken over the US economy

Younger people had already been going out earlier, but the data show they are also less likely to drink. Gen Z is shaping up to the most sober generation in US history. Singles are also less likely to approach each other in public, preferring the anonymity and clear social boundaries of online meeting. This means less need to be out.

Older generations are still drinking, probably too much. This may explain why spending on alcohol continues to rise, though a smaller share of it is in bars and restaurants.

Technology has also speeded changes in social habits. There is evidence that TV schedules once had a big impact on people’s schedules. Now that more content is streamed on demand, people may be thinking about their time differently. More choices of at-home-entertainment also may decrease the desire to go out or stay out. This is another trend accelerated by the pandemic — perhaps because when more people work from home, they save time on commuting and can go out to dinner earlier. Or maybe they’re just more anxious to get out of the house.

There was a bit of a bump in socializing in 2022, probably in response to years of pandemic isolation. Yet the long-term trend is clear: more time watching TV or playing video games.