Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The limits of India’s consumer protection

The limits of India’s consumer protection

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986, marked a democratic shift in India’s market governance by granting consumers legal recognition and enforceable rights.
Polaki Mythri
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:38 IST
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaConsumer Protection Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us