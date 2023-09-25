The man who straddled two countries

Peter Bhatia’s father, Vishnu Narain, came to the University of Iowa in 1947 to complete a doctoral programme in education. He returned to India with a degree and a foreign bride. Bhatia describes this alliance as “between a dark-skinned Indian and a strawberry blonde from Chicago,” a tough proposition in a country that had just freed itself from white supremacy. Vishnu Narain had no choice but to return to his adopted land. He took up a position at Washington State University, where he continued for the next 45 years to become an institution himself.