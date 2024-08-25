The military-industrial complex and Silicon Valley

Did the US heed Ike’s warning? Hardly. If anything, over the last 60 years, the power of the military-industrial complex has only grown, thanks in part to the hugely significant role played by Silicon Valley. For example, in 2022, the US Department of Defence (DoD) awarded a $9 billion cloud computing contract to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. According to a DoD release, “the purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defence with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge.” The contract would entail the construction of numerous data centres across the world, and the deployment of thousands of satellites for data transmission purposes.