The New Global South

When it comes to the NGS, the China-Russia axis cannot, of course, be ignored. Beijing’s control over these countries is not complete, for it has its own limitations. China is a net energy importer, requires continued access to the US-controlled global financial system, and is far behind Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and key European states in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductors. Beijing is also cognisant about the scant prospect of benefits from supporting a sclerotic post-Ukraine war Russian economy, while Moscow’s increasing dependence on China has created deep anxieties for both. Moreover, most countries in this broad Global South patchwork recognise the staying power of the US, and calibrate their moves accordingly. They are looking to hedge against great-power traps. They may, for instance, refuse to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (much to Washington’s consternation), but they will not rush to be a Chinese ally at the risk of incurring American ill-will.