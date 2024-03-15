The parched reminiscence

My parents and I lived in the nearby town, and our modest house was one of five in a 'compound'. There was a well, and water could be pumped to an overhead tank. There was also one common tap for all tenants. The tap was at such a height that my father and I, perched on his shoulder, could sit under it for what a friend called “a filter bath." However, the scenario soon changed due to hot summers. Within a decade, the well dried up considerably, and my mother had to wait a long time for the well spring to produce enough water to fill a single pot. Her feet were pitted like a porous sponge due to the gruelling experience of hopping along the cemented path in the burning heat.