In a violent world that says, “power or peace”, Christmas whispers the “power of peace”. At Christ’s birth, it was said, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom His favour rests.’
People seek God’s favour in various ways, especially in earnestly devising religions. Christ’s birth was a turning point in history, from when onwards, God offered His favour for free, without anyone’s having to fulfil the impossible requirements of religions, including the rituals of the religion, ‘Christianity’, invented by people in Christ’s name.
Over 700 years before Jesus, a prophet foretold that such a ‘Prince of Peace’ would be born.
The peace of Christmas is that Jesus said He did not come to punish the world, but to save the world, by taking the punishment on behalf of those who believe in Him. The humility of admitting their own powerlessness and depending on Christ’s substitution empowers His followers to live lives free from the fear of religious retribution from Man or God.
Moreover, Jesus promised that his Spirit would live, from age to age, to transform sinners. He said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you, I do not give to you as the world gives, do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Religion is often a great source of power for a few rather than peace and empowerment for the many. Things have come to such a pass that for vulnerable men, women and children, the mere absence of violence is itself liberation, labouring as they are under oppressive domestic or social structures often invented and enforced by religious leaders. “Not so with you,” Jesus told future leaders. “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant. … Just as I did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give my life as a ransom for many.”
The challenge of following Christ is not in receiving salvation – which he offers for free – but in living it out. A freely-forgiven believer is asked to forgive freely, never taking revenge, nor selfishly pursuing power at the expense of personal and social peace. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” such are the power and responsibility of those who have peace within them.