The power of peace

Religion is often a great source of power for a few rather than peace and empowerment for the many. Things have come to such a pass that for vulnerable men, women and children, the mere absence of violence is itself liberation, labouring as they are under oppressive domestic or social structures often invented and enforced by religious leaders. “Not so with you,” Jesus told future leaders. “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant. … Just as I did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give my life as a ransom for many.”