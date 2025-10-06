Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The precarity of being Muslim in today’s India

The precarity of being Muslim in today’s India

Muslim citizenship in India is increasingly framed as conditional, not constitutional
Manoj Kumar Jha
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 05:54 IST
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 05:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsReligionOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us