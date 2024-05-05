The price of information

If you are an avid follower of all that has been going on in the IT world, I am sure you did not miss the news about Google planning to charge users for granting them access to the company’s AI-enabled web searches. There is an underlying presumption on the part of Google that AI-enhanced search algorithms can provide better results than their vanilla search algorithms and that users would be happy to fork over significant sums of money to that end. Much like beauty, it is all in the eyes of the beholder. X has also been operating along the same principles – charging the gullible twitterati for an ‘enhanced experience’ on Elon Musk’s social media channel. Unlike Google, the algorithms employed by X do not need to be supplemented by AI since such artificial intelligence is already supplied by the subscriber and, better yet, this intelligence is constantly evolving. Generative AI at its very best.