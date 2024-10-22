The purpose of religion

<p class="bodytext">Religion is the source of all positive ethics. It is a set of organised beliefs, practices and systems that most often relate to the belief and worship of a super and controlling power. Religion is man’s relation to that which they regard as holy, sacred, absolute, spiritual, divine or worthy of special reverence. It is also commonly regarded as consisting of the way people deal with ultimate concerns about their lives and their fate after death. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When a person feels he is helpless, he feels the very ends of life have slipped away from his hands. At this point, it is religion that appears as a saviour. Thus religion becomes a source of courage and conviction. It gives man the power to forgive the offender. Religion raises him above greed. He treats people with patience and tolerance. He honours people without discrimination. He saves himself from committing injustice first and then others. Always sticking to the path of justice. He treats even his enemies with justice and fairness. He contributes positively to society, becoming a giver rather than just a taker. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A truly religious person is serious-minded and honest. He is ever-ready to appraise himself. A self-corrective mechanism grows within him, & this quality keeps rejuvenating his personality. Now the question arise, How does religion produce these superior & refined qualities in man? The reason for this is the bounds of religion are connected with God, Who is the source of all goodness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">God thus becomes a source of inspiration for every human being. Religion makes man God- oriented. It produces God- oriented thinking. His life is a God- oriented life. This is the thing which makes a religious person unconquerable. A religious person develops communion with God & such a person becomes strong & powerful. If religion does not make a man as mentioned above one should know that the follower is just claiming to be religious & is not truly religious. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Real religion is to understand our relationship with God as it is described in the Bhagavad Gita. In Islam, religion means submission to the will of God. In Hinduism it is the service and worship of God or the supernatural. In Bible it is mentioned Belief in, worship of or obedience to a super natural power. </p>