The radiant vision of Tagore

Kumarappa offers an elaborate description of how Tagore worked out his vision at the school he started in Shantiniketan in 1901. A secluded forest setting, Tagore believed, was most suited for cultivating the inner self and its unity with the cosmos. He modelled his school along that of an ashram: learning took place outside the classroom; silent contemplation was encouraged; students cleaned their rooms and did other manual work to appreciate the dignity of labour and overcome caste prejudice; corporal punishment was absent. Since the powers of imagination and observation had to be cultivated, children in the lower classes interacted more with nature and did not use textbooks. There was no evening study for them either -- in Tagore’s memorable analogy: “Parents of little birds don’t light lamps for them.”